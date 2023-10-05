What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou looks at the events coming from Friday onwards
With the weekend quickly approaching, it is time to decide what to do and where to go this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thankfully, there are plenty of options with diverse performances, walks, workshops and screenings.
Singletons aged 35 to 45 and looking for love can join the next Nicosia Speed Dating event at Entos twn Τexnwn on Friday night. In a cozy and friendly environment, event-goers will have the chance to meet other single people of that age group and make new connections. The event will run from 8.30pm to 10.30pm and has a €15 participation fee which includes all drinks.
On Saturday and Sunday, an exciting dance performance will take place at the historical Ancient Curium Amphitheatre. 12 ballet stars from six renowned international theatres will head to Limassol to present a unique evening of the highest calibre ballet. The Freedom Finance Europe partners with the Celebrity Gala art project present the Freedom Celebrity Ballet Gala. The performance will feature renowned scenes and the brightest adagios from a range of classical ballet masterpieces and contemporary productions, accompanied by the Commandaria Orchestra.
On Sunday morning, children are invited to head to downtown Nicosia and spend a creative morning at the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. Along with visual artist Demetra Kokkinou, they will learn to make handmade paper while learning about the Collections and the Archives of the Museum. The workshop takes place in two parts, on two consecutive Sundays, October 8 and 15, taking place in Greek.
Of course, we couldn’t not mention the festivals happening this weekend as well. In the capital city, the Nicosia Book Fest will take over Acropolis Park once again on Saturday and Sunday, bringing together book lovers, authors, book centres and NGOs. At the same time, the Cyprus Comic Con will attract thousands of visitors to the Cyprus State Fair for a big celebration of pop culture. In Limassol, the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus kicks off on Saturday, lasting one week, with events and screenings happening mainly at Rialto Theatre but also in the old town. Finally, before the weekend fun begins, a staple in the Nicosia nightlife will return – the Fork Food Market. On Friday, food stalls, bars and a DJ booth will be set up at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens waiting to tantalize taste buds.
Nicosia Speed Dating
Speed dating event for ages 35 to 45. October 6. Entos twn Τexnwn, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15. Tel: to 97-681858
Freedom Celebrity Ballet Gala
12 artists from leading international theatres perform together. October 7-8. Curium amphitheatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. Tickets from €60. www.soldouttickets.com.cy
Paper: Recycling, Creation and Expression
Children’s workshop with visual artist Demetra Kokkinou, for ages 6 to 12. October 8 and 15. Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. 10.30am-12pm. €20. In Greek. Tel: 22-661475