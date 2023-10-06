October 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia Municipal Theatre introduces gender neutral toilets

By Andria Kades0169
cropped gender neutral toilets, nicosia municipal theatre

The Nicosia Municipal Theatre is now offering gender neutral toilets as part of its inclusion and acceptance philosophy, it emerged on Friday.

In an announcement on its Facebook page, the theatre explained that male and female toilets will continue to operate, but there will now also be an additional option for individuals preferring a gender neutral toilet.

Reactions from the public were varied, ranging from complete abhorrence to many not understanding that gender neutral toilets are separate to the gender specific ones.

Nonetheless, some individuals praised the move, saying it was indicative of the country’s cultural progression.

The announcement was embraced by both Accept LGBTI and the paraplegic association (Opak).

