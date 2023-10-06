Paphos International Sailing Club enjoys great month

September was a great month for members of Paphos International Sailing Club (PISC). Despite the hot weather and occasional rough seas, the sailing at Agios Georgios was superb.
There were two sailing competitions: a quarterly competition which is ongoing and a monthly competition. The Monthly Mug sailing competition for August was won by the Commodore, Mick Dent: Barbara Jones and Robin Marsh are leading in the Summer Series.
On the social side, there were many well-attended events at the Clubhouse which is located between Coral Bay and Sea Caves. Members and their guests met there regularly every Tuesday evening and Friday lunchtime. Over 50 new members and their guests attended the BBQ held specially to welcome them into the club. Several said that they had joined PISC having read press reports.
Visitors are always welcome and you don’t have to be a sailor to enjoy our club.
A full programme of social activities has been prepared by our Social Secretary, Lara Mitchell. The Middle East Feast was a great success, while during the rest of the year there will be a Mexican Night and a fancy dress Pirates Dinner. There will also be a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ cooking competition and various quizzes. And of course, a spooky Halloween Night has been arranged.
PISC is a very active sailing club which offers all types of sailing, including sail training (PISC is an accredited member of the CYSAF – Cyprus Sailing Federation). We hold social and competitive sailing events every Thursday and Saturday.
Everyone is looking forward to the Autumn Regatta at Agios Georgios Harbour which is scheduled for the weekend of the 7th and 8th October with a Hog Roast on the Saturday evening for club members. Club merchandise will be on sale and the presentations will be made at Mondoulis Beach Cafe after completion of the racing on the Sunday afternoon. Rear Commodore John Huggett anticipates over 20 boats will be racing with visitors from other sailing clubs on the island taking part.
PISC is an extremely friendly club and new members are really encouraged and of course, anyone wishing to learn to sail is given full support and training. We even have boats to buy and club dinghies are available for new members’ use.
So if you want to know more about this incredible sailing club, contact us on –