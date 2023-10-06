October 6, 2023

Police in Paphos arrest two drivers for drugs

Police in Paphos arrested two men for possession of narcotics in the early hours of Friday and on Thursday night .

According to a police statement, at 7.30pm members of the force on patrol stopped a car driven by a 24-year-old man for a check. A search of his vehicle turned up narcotics weighing 3.2 grams. The driver also underwent a drug test with a positive result.

The 24-year-old was accused in writing and released to be summoned later.

Shortly after midnight on the Kissonerga – Peyia road police checked a parked vehicle and allegedly found a bag containing cannabis.

The 24-year-old driver of that vehicle was also arrested and taken to the drug unit (Ykan) offices where he was charged in writing and released to be summoned later.

