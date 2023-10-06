Today’s weather: Clear and breezy

October 6, 2023

Friday will be mostly clear with increased afternoon clouds in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 32C in the interior, 30C on the coast, and 23C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be north- to north-westerly, moderate up to 4 Beaufort, later turning south-westerly, strong locally, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 19C in the interior and the coasts, and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly west- to north-westerly light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain somewhat rough.

Over the weekend the mornings will be clear with isolated rain and showers in the mountains expected in the afternoons.

Temperatures will hold steady close to the seasonal average, dropping slightly on Sunday, with more mountain rains expected on Monday.

