October 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Yoga and Pilates classes in Eleftheria Square

By Eleni Philippou00
Stretch, bend and downward dog in the old town! A new initiative by the Nicosia municipality will offer yoga and pilates classes every Saturday morning at Eleftheria Square during the months of October and November. The first class will take place this Saturday, bright and early.

The classes will begin at 8.30am every weekend, next to the amphitheatre in the square’s underground section, lasting for one hour. “Yoga is a practice that combines movement with breathing, focusing on connecting body and spirit,” say organisers. “It improves the physical condition and strength and also emotional and spiritual health.” Registration for the yoga class is now open and can be done via this link.

From 10am to 11am every Saturday, a Pilates class will take place at the same location. Commenting on the benefits of this exercise, organisers note: “Pilates is a workout regime that blends strengthening with stretching. It tones up the muscles, improves body posture and increases flexibility while balancing body and mind.” To book a spot for a Pilates session, visit this link.

 

Yoga and Pilates in Eleftheria Square

Classes every Saturday in October and November. Amphitheatre of Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 8.30am-9.30am (yoga). 10am-11am (pilates). Registration is necessary. Tel: 22-797000

