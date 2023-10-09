October 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Netanyahu: Israel’s response to Gaza attack will change Middle East

By Reuters News Service045
israeli soldiers rest near a building the day after a mass infiltration by hamas gunmen from the gaza strip, in sderot
Israeli soldiers rest near a building the day after a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel

Israel’s response to the unprecedented multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen from the Gaza Strip will “change the Middle East,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

He was speaking to mayors of southern border towns hit by the surprise assault that began on Saturday, a statement from his office said. It did not elaborate on his prediction.

Related Posts

Zelenskiy criticises Iran’s role in Ukraine and Israel conflicts

Reuters News Service

EU foreign ministers to meet on Tuesday to discuss Israel

Reuters News Service

UK government tells top court of pressing need for Rwanda migrant plan

Reuters News Service

Clashes in Israel rage on as Hamas fighters hold out

Reuters News Service

Most Cypriots wishing to leave Israel have done so, advisory issued (Update 3)

Nikolaos Prakas

Abu Dhabi’s oil champion ADNOC bets on global expansion

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign