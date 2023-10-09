October 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Cloudy, rain expected

By Staff Reporter03
rainy weather wellies umbrella
File photo

Monday will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers expected as well as with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm, mainly in the mountains, north and interior. Temperatures will rise to 31C inland, 28C on the coast and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, initially light, 3 Beaufort and later moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to 19C inland, 20C on the coast and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

On Tuesday and Wednesday, locally increased clouds will be observed at intervals, which are expected to bring isolated rains or even storms in the afternoons, mainly in the mountains, the north and the eastern half of the island. Thursday will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly and will remain close to the average for the season.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Record-breaking Al-Attiyah wins 50th Cyprus Rally

Press Release

Trial of journalist an attempt to ‘silence’ Turkish Cypriot dissent

Esra Aygin

Two Cypriot tour groups to return from Israel, ministry making efforts for return of third (update 2)

Nikolaos Prakas

Limassol man sustained serious head injury following beating

Nikolaos Prakas

No penalties planned for drivers who warn of speed checks

Nick Theodoulou

Man remanded for 5 days after wandering into Troodos military base

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign