October 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government web services fully restored

By Staff Reporter093

The government web portal has been fully restored after digital upgrades have been completed, the deputy research ministry announced on Tuesday.

All online state services are now fully operational, after maintenance work began last week.

Starting Monday, all equipment has been placed in a secure way, the deputy ministry specified.

In April, a number of servers went down after a water tank leak at the finance ministry basement where they were stored meant the machines had to be switched off.

