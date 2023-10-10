October 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Education

Microsoft Education recognises Junior & Senior School for sixth year

By Press Release
Microsoft Education has recognised The Junior & Senior School as a Microsoft Showcase School for the sixth year in a row, and it is currently the only Microsoft Showcase School in Cyprus

The news comes just as the school celebrates the achievement of having over 50 Microsoft Certified Educators and 20 staff members announced as Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts for 2023-24.

Schools recognised as Microsoft Showcase Schools are pioneers in education, an elite group that exemplify the best of teaching and learning with the aim of helping all students achieve their potential, while equipping them with the 21st Century Skills they will need in tomorrow’s workforce. TWenty-first century skills are based primarily on “deeper learning” – such as critical thinking, problem solving, and teamwork, as well as soft skills that include interaction, collaboration – and hard skills that have an IT focus, e.g. digital literacy and media literacy.

By joining a global community of schools with the same vision to transform education in 2015, the Junior & Senior School has created a long-term transformation strategy, aligned with the rigorous requirements of Microsoft’s K-12 Education Transformation Framework. The Junior & Senior School first achieved the Microsoft Showcase School recognition in 2018, and has been awarded this title every year since.

None of this would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the educators who invested countless hours in training and transforming their teaching methods and techniques to meet the 21st Century Learning Design. By effectively utilising a range of resources and devices, their innovative approaches to teaching and learning have helped raise student outcomes.

Finally, let’s not forget the guidance of the school’s digital lead and support of the school’s management and governance.

The Junior & Senior School has been leading education on the island since 1944, and this recognition is a badge the whole school community wears with honour.

