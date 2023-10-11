October 11, 2023

Jewish community of Cyprus asking for support

The Jewish community of Cyprus is asking for support and assistance to those suffering in Israel in a press release issued on Tuesday.

“With over 1,000 dead, thousands more injured and entire families held captive in Gaza, the people of Israel are facing an unprecedented crisis, which requires our urgent help,” the announcement said.

It added that due to the situation, many Jews who were in Cyprus during the high holidays cannot return to Israel and Chabad Cyprus is making efforts to accommodate all those who have been stranded.

“We rely on your support to help care for these people, who are in a difficult and unexpected situation. Your support will also help families in the hardest hit areas of Israel,” it said.

For information on how to offer support the public can contact Chabad Cyprus through the organisation’s website.

