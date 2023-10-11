October 11, 2023

Suspension of postal services to Israel and Palestine

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0133

The Cyprus postal services announced on Wednesday that postal services will be temporary suspended to Israel and Palestine, for all services except the Quickpost courier service.

Further information and updates can be obtained from the Cyprus Post website.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

