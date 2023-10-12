October 12, 2023

UK’s Minister of State for the Armed Forces visits Akrotiri Base

The UK’s Minister of State for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, was on the island on Thursday, paying a visit to the Sovereign Base Area in Akrotiri.

The British Bases announced Heappey’s visit on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) along with pictures of the minister meeting personnel at Akrotiri.

No information was given regarding the purpose of his visit.

Earlier in the day, the British government said it was deploying two Royal Navy ships and surveillance aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel and reinforce regional stability, his Downing Street office said on Thursday.

The military package, which includes P8 surveillance planes, other surveillance assets, two auxiliary ships, three Merlin helicopters and a company of Royal Marines, will be on standby in the region to provide “practical support to Israel … and offer deterrence and assurance,” Downing Street said.

