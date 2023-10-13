October 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Significant increase’ in Cyprus’ security measures as Israel-Hamas war rages on

By Andria Kades02
President Nikos Christodoulides
President Nikos Christodoulides

All security measures in the state have been increased as Cyprus monitors the situation across the region, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday, as he anticipated a potential call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the evening.

Speaking to journalists after the Irena conference in Nicosia, he said “the events unfolding are tragic. We are in touch with all neighbouring states.”

The president specified the situation is worrying and he hoped a solution could be found that could put an end to the volatility.

Asked about measures Cyprus was taking and whether there were fears for the island particularly due to its proximity to Israel, Christodoulides said on a political level, a National Security Council meeting had taken place on Thursday, while at a technocratic level, the national council had convened since Monday to brief the members on all actions being taken.

“I have asked relevant authorities to strengthen all protection measures even more. We are doing everything possible, monitoring the situation. Everything which has to be done must be done, so there are no negative developments.”

Critical infrastructure has seen a “significant increase” in security levels, the president stressed.

Related Posts

Man dead after Nicosia car accident

Staff Reporter

Future-proofing Cyprus with digital skills

CM Guest Columnist

Inmate trio arrested over murder conspiracy

Nikolaos Prakas

Mobile hazardous waste collection units to tour country and inform public

Tom Cleaver

FM reiterates Cyprus’ strong solidarity with Israel

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Street party on Makarios Ave this weekend

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign