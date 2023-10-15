October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

One killed, 3 wounded in cross-border Hezbollah attack on northern Israel

By Reuters News Service03
israeli tanks at israel's border with the gaza strip, in southern israel
Israeli soldiers are silhouetted as they sit astride an Israeli tank

Lebanese Hezbollah fighters launched a missile at an Israeli northern border village on Sunday, killing one person and wounding three others, the militant group and Israeli medics said.

The medics had initially said two people were wounded in the attack on Shtula, a farming community the abuts the border fence, opposite the Lebanese community of Ayta a-Shab.

The Israeli military said it was striking in Lebanon in retaliation.

Video from Shtula that was circulated on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a soldier checking an immobile and bloodied man in civilian clothing.

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military declared a zone within 4 km (2 miles) of the Lebanese border off-limits to public access on Sunday and said it was deliberately disrupting GPS services there and on the southern front with Gaza as part of its operations.

The GPS disruptions could affect the functions of apps, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on X, the social-media platform formally known as Twitter.

