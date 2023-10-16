October 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Blinken, Netanyahu sheltered in bunker amid air raid sirens in Tel Aviv -State Dept

By Rachael Gillett03
u.s. secretary of state antony blinken visits tel aviv
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as they make brief statements to the media at The Kirya, Israel's Ministry of Defense, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 16

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister sheltered in a bunker for five minutes on Monday when air sirens went off in Tel Aviv during their meeting, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The two have since moved out and are continuing their discussions at the defense ministry’s command center, Miller said.

More expected shortly

