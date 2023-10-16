October 16, 2023

Russia launches overnight missile, drone attacks on Ukraine

aftermath of a russian drone attack in izmail
File photo: A Russian drone strike in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Nina Liashonok

Russia launched five missiles and 12 kamikaze drones at Ukraine in an overnight attack, Ukraine’s air force said early on Monday, with officials reporting further artillery and air strikes.

The air force said the missiles, of which it shot down two, targeted northern and eastern regions, while the drones, of which 11 were downed, were launched in several directions with a particular focus on western Ukraine.

The governor of the eastern region of Poltava, Filip Pronin, said the region had been attacked by drones and missiles, and that three civilians had been hospitalised as a result.

“Fortunately, no civilian or critical infrastructure was hit. However, missile fragments damaged several private homes,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging service.

Russia also carried out artillery shelling and air strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging several residential buildings and infrastructure and injuring one elderly woman, the governor there said.

