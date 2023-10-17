Christodoulides critical of EU role in Gaza crisis

Cyprus is the EU’s closest member state to the ongoing crisis in neighbouring Israel, but President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday said he does not see the bloc taking a leading role in de-escalation efforts.

Asked how easy it is for the EU to make a contribution to defuse the crisis, he said that “I want to be completely honest. As the EU, we have been slow to have a European Council. Today we will have this European Council after so many days. Both in the days before it was announced, we had contacted the EU asking for such an extraordinary meeting of the European Council.

“It is a big issue, a very serious issue, it is close to the EU, we as the closest EU Member State are very concerned.

“I do not see the EU at the moment being a protagonist in trying to de-escalate the situation,” he said.

In wide-ranging comments to the media ahead of a European Council meeting – which will focus on the Israel-Hamas conflict – the president focused on security, migration and the bloc’s response.

Christodoulides spoke to the media after discussing the ongoing conflict with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

He said he will also speak to the king of Jordan.

Christodoulides warned that the situation is incredibly delicate but conceded that “I don’t want to overestimate our position in such a serious crisis” as he pointed to the US taking a leading role.

Asked whether Cyprus is prepared for a large influx of refugees, the president said that “we don’t foresee anyone leaving Egypt,” referring to a scenario where many Palestinians flee towards Cairo and on to Cyprus.

Beyond helping those who wish to transit the island, Cyprus cannot accept more refugee flows, this is something I will mention this afternoon, he added.

Christodoulides emphasised, however, that the matter was discussed with al-Sisi and will be raised at the council meeting.

As for security measures, the president said that he is in constant contact with the police chief.

He emphasised that demonstrations have taken place and that is an “inviolable right… we are a democratic country”, noting that there have so far not been any protests which promote hatred.

Notably, police in Paris used water canons to break up a pro-Palestinian rally after the French government banned such demonstrations.

Referring to the European Council meeting, to take place via video link, Christodoulides said that he will pass on the messages and concerns conveyed to him by regional leaders on the ongoing conflict.