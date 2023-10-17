October 17, 2023

Two lewd videos on north’s ‘agriculture ministry’ Facebook page

Still from one of the videos

The north’s ‘agriculture ministry’ has posted two videos involving Japanese schoolgirls to its official Facebook page on Monday and Tuesday.

The first, entitled “cute, innocent schoolgirl” was posted at around 2pm on Monday and features a kissing scene between the schoolgirl and an older man as well as a confusing scene involving rabbits.

The video in question has been live on the Facebook page for over 21 hours and has not yet been taken down, having been viewed almost 10,000 times.

The second video, featuring a girl in uncompromising positions, was posted at around 8am on Tuesday and was entitled “cute and beautiful girl”, with the video’s caption featuring a bizarre range of hashtags including “#CR7FIFAWorldCup2023” and “#Netflix2023”.

The second video was removed shortly after.

The north’s ‘agriculture ministry’ said the page had been hacked, saying “our official Facebook page has been taken over by an unidentified person or persons. Necessary actions are being taken to resolve the incident and a report has been filed with the police.”

 

 

