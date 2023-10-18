House committee requests review into European arrest warrant

The House legal committee on Wednesday requested a review of the European arrest warrant mechanism.
Committee members said the review should be made with the aim of preserving the rule of law and eliminating the possibility of political motives taking hold of and abusing the system.
The request was made during a discussion regarding the issue and execution of European arrest warrants in Cyprus and the risks of potential abuse of the process and the detrimental impact that would have on the rule of law.
Additionally, committee members discussed issues relating to delays observed in the execution of outstanding warrants and suggested the creation of an independent administrative body to resolve the matter.
“The core of rule of law is the defence of human rights and the principle of proportionality,” said the committee chair and Disy MP Nikos Tornaritis.
“The European arrest warrant mechanism must be reviewed and strengthened … Penalties which should be imposed on drug dealers, murderers and all those who engage in serious, criminally hellish acts, and we should be rigorous in cases which concern either the EU or its courts,” he said.
He added, “we are obviously not asking for the elimination of the European arrest warrant, but we are asking for its repositioning on a basis which supports human rights and common sense.”
He also praised the Pancyprian Bar Association and the police for their positions “against abuse [of the rule of law] and against political motives behind the issuance of warrants”.
Diko MP Panicos Leonidou said it is “necessary” to review the mechanism “in a democratic context with the aim of strengthening the rule of law”.
“Everyday people must be confident that warrants are issued in accordance with the rule of law.”
Dipa MP Alekos Trifonidis said “human rights must be taken into account” when European arrest warrants are issued, while Edek MP Kostis Efstathiou hinted at a potential lack of clarity in the issuance of European arrest warrants at present.
“Warrants are issued for the theft of a mobile phone or of three gas bottles or even for terrorism, but at the moment no one has identified what these acts of terrorism are,” he said.