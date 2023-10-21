October 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Reshaping Pafos: Myths, Tales… Cultural Treasures

By Eleni Philippou04
As November arrives so does the Cyprus Association of Potters and Ceramicists annual exhibition, held at The Maker’s Space in Tala.

Under the title Re-Shaping Pafos: Myths, Tales… Cultural Treasures, the exhibition will open on November 3 and last a month, presenting the works of several local artists. “The exhibition,” say organisers, “is the first of its kind in Paphos and will feature some of the most creative minds in the field. The ceramists were called to re-shape and re-imagine Paphos and all the values, natural wonders, history, and cultural heritage that are synonymous with this ancient city. Re-Shaping Pafos: Myths, Tales…Cultural Treasures is an opportunity to explore the beauties, idiosyncrasies, contemplations, and ‘scent’ of the city through the eyes of a selection of talented ceramists and potters.”

Around 30 artists are participating in the month-long exhibition. They are: Anastasia Lampaski Onisiforou, Andreas Kattos, Andreas Fasoulides, Andri Iona, Vera Efthymiou Parlalidou, Despina Nicolaides, Irene Zenonos, Elizabeth Nenarokov, Elina Chadjinicola, Zoe Mavrogenous, Constantinos Constantinides, Lee – Ann Raw, Leni Loizou, Louis Castan, Mary Pavlou, Maria Aloneftou, Maria Kyprianou, Mikey Christofinis, Michalis Koukkidis, Michalis Parpas, Mümine Yağlı Özdemirağ, Myria Nicolaidou, Nicos Katelaris, Oria Petropoulou, Urania Varnava, Panikos Nestoras, Petra Spyrou, Sonia Chatzivasili, Tatiana Vasilyeva, Toula Mala, Frosso Kapa, Fotos Demetriou, and Charalampos Kouloumis.

 

Re-Shaping Pafos: Myths, Tales…Cultural Treasures

Annual group ceramics exhibition by the Cyprus Association of Potters and Ceramicists. November 3-December 3. The Maker’s Space, Tala, Paphos. Monday – Friday 10am – 1pm and 4pm – 7pm, Saturday 10am – 4pm. [email protected]

