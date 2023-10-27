October 27, 2023

Cyprus and Italy deepen agricultural ties

By Souzana Psara0237
agriculture

Minister of Agriculture Petros Xenophontos attended a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Cyprus Federica Ferrari Bravo, where they both agreed to work closely in the fisheries and agriculture sectors, with a specific focus on olive cultivation.

According to an official announcement by the ministry, the meeting took place on October 26, in the minister’s office in Nicosia.

The announcement noted that Xenophontos discussed important matters within his ministry, leading to their joint commitment to strengthening collaboration in fisheries and agriculture, especially in olive cultivation.

It should be noted that olive farming has a long tradition in Cyprus, and Italy is a major player in the global olive oil industry.

Moreover, their collaboration aims to raise the agricultural sector, with a special emphasis on encouraging young people to get involved in farming and promoting sustainability, innovation, and business growth.

In response, the Italian Ambassador expressed her gratitude for the productive meeting and her willingness to enhance the collaboration between the two countries.

This effort signifies their shared commitment to improving the fisheries and agriculture sectors, fostering sustainability, and encouraging innovation and commercial development in these important areas.

