October 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal to 5-0 win over Sheffield United

By Reuters News Service05
premier league arsenal v sheffield united
Eddie Nketiah, who made his full England debut this month, had not scored for the Gunners since August

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a hat-trick in his side’s 5-0 thrashing of hapless Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who made his full England debut this month, had not scored for the Gunners since August but found bottom club United’s defence much to his liking.

Nketiah, back in the starting line-up because of Gabriel Jesus’s injury, broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a fine finish after a pass by Declan Rice and made it 2-0 shortly after halftime with an emphatic goal after United keeper Wes Foderingham failed to intercept Bukayo Saka’s corner.

The best was saved until last though with Nketiah smashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner just before the hour.

A Fabio Vieira penalty in the 88th minute and a stoppage-time goal by Takehiro Tomiyasu completed the rout.

Victory pushed Arsenal up to second place with 24 points from 10 games, two behind Tottenham Hotspur.

It was a familiar story for Sheffield United who have managed only one point from their opening 10 games.

Billing stunner earns Bournemouth comeback win over Burnley

Bournemouth came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday and claim their first league victory of the season after Philip Billing netted the winner with an extraordinary lob from 40 yards.

Burnley, looking for a fifth straight league win over Bournemouth, went ahead in the 11th minute when Charlie Taylor hammered home a fierce volley from outside the box.

Taylor was unable to relish his strike for long, however, as a lapse in concentration allowed Antoine Semenyo to pinch the ball off him and fire a low shot into the bottom corner to level the scores.

Bournemouth kept up the pressure in the second half and sealed the win through Billing, who spotted James Trafford off his line and produced an audacious lob that grazed the goalkeeper’s outstretched palm before nestling in the empty net.

