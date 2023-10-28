October 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Oxi Day celebrated with parades

By Tom Cleaver01
oxi
(Christos Theodorides)

Oxi Day was celebrated on Saturday morning with a parade through the streets of Cyprus’ towns and cities.

Schoolchildren, soldiers and others in traditional Greek dress walked to the sound of marching music as crowds of onlookers lined the parades’ routes.

Before the parades began, President Nikos Christodoulides attended a service at the Saint Barnabas cathedral in Nicosia.

oxi kids
Students on parade (Christos Theodorides)

Elsewhere, government ministers travelled to all corners of the island to attend parades and church services. Justice Minister Anna Procopiou visited Polis Chrysochous, while Agriculture Minister Petros Xenophontos was in Aradippou.

Oxi Day is commemorated on October 28 every year. It falls on the anniversary of Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas’ rejection of an ultimatum made to him by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini to allow Axis forces to enter Greece in 1940.

It became a public holiday in both Greece and Cyprus after the end of the Second World War.

ΠτΔ – Πανηγυρική δοξολογία για την
President Christodoulides at Saint Barnabas cathedral
Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Aircraft crashes near Nicosia village

Staff Reporter

‘A question of balance’: why Cyprus abstained on UN vote for ceasefire

Tom Cleaver

Man dead after bicycle crash in Paphos district

Tom Cleaver

Four ambulances destroyed in fire at old Larnaca hospital

Tom Cleaver

Clocks to go back an hour on Sunday morning

Staff Reporter

Game changer: celebrating woman pioneer in world of sports

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign