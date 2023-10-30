Riana Raouna Gallery to hold ‘Almost Paradise’ exhibition

Riana Raouna Gallery is pleased to present ‘Almost Paradise’, a group exhibition with eight contemporary artists from the international art scene. The exhibition will run over November 17-December 1, 2023 at 276 Ermou Street, 1016 Nicosia.
Exhibiting artists are: Eliza Wiszniewska (Poland/Germany), Eugenia Cuellar (Spain), Golnaz Afraz (Iran/France), Henry Glover (UK), Mia Takemoto (Scotland/Japan), Taedong Lee (South Korea), Thibaut Bouedjoro-Camus (France) and Dani Tagen (Brazil/UK).
Through 19 paintings and a sound piece, ‘Almost Paradise’ aims to highlight the unmistakable beauty of nature, presented as an extension of our own selves. In a world increasingly consumed with immense challenges, the show attempts to evoke a sense of delight, wonder and inspiration through the abundant beauty of the landscape, plants, flowers and wild animals.
Each exhibiting artist explores the visual and conceptual representation of the natural world through a different lens.
Eugenia Cuellar turns her attention to luxurious settings and exotic landscapes, which provide a psychological oasis and avail a sense of escapism from the worries of contemporary life.
Eliza Wiszniewska explores the role of nature as a healer and a home, inviting the viewer to surrender in the enchanting realm of plants, flowers and wild animals.
In the expressive paintings of Golnaz Afraz, plants and flowers symbolise a refuge for humans while at the same time, symbolising the eternal continuation of life.
Henry Glover and Taedong Lee capture the poetic beauty of the landscape and draw their attention to the potential of the landscape to reflect the vast span of memory, emotions and inner experience.
As a British-Japanese artist, born in Australia and currently living between Scotland and Japan, Mia Takemoto explores the notion of identity as being formed by the individual’s movement and multiple displacement rather than being focused on the binary idea of “homeland”.
Thibaut Bouedjoro-Camus investigates the inseparable relationship between humans and nature, merging realism and symbolism in his paintings.
Viewers’ sensory experience is further enhanced by a sound piece by Dani Tagen, evoking a deep sense of longing and tranquillity through sounds of nature and the artist’s voice.
- Opening: Friday, November 17, 2023, 7-10 pm
- Duration: 17 November–December 1, 2023, Monday-Sunday, 10am-2pm and 3-7 pm
- Address: 276 Ermou Street, 1016 Nicosia (opposite Centre of Visual Arts & Research – Costas & Rita Severis Foundation)
For more information:
- Call: +357-22462888
- Email: [email protected]
- Visit: www.rianaraouna.com
About the Gallery:
Riana Raouna Gallery was founded by Riana Raouna, a contemporary art specialist, as well as a distinction holder of an MA in Contemporary Art from Sotheby’s Institute of Art, London. The gallery features paintings by emerging contemporary artists, representing some of the most promising talents in the international art scene. Online, the gallery may be found at www.rianaraouna.com and also holds physical exhibitions on a regular basis, aiming to provide access to highly-desirable artworks without any geographical barriers.