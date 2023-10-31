October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Clip News enhances FIBEP ties, keeping Cyprus at the centre

By Press Release00
FIBEP World Congress, October 2023, Singapore

Katerina Kechagia, Clip News CLIP News logoMedia Intelligence VP and responsible for the Cyprus market, was elected Vice President of FIBEP at the body’s world congress, held over October 25-27, 2023 in Singapore.

FIBEP is the world’s media intelligence federation, with over 170 corporate members, in over 72 countries.

“I am excited to continue to be among our esteemed industry professionals from around the world, working with them to highlight issues relevant to our companies and subscribers,” said VP Kechagia, in the aftermath of her election to the FIBEP post.

“We provide media intelligence services to both the Greek and Cypriot markets, and we will continue our efforts to ensure every potential and existing subscriber understands the overall benefits they can gain,” she added.

At the Congress, Clip News proposed Cyprus as host country for FIBEP’s next summit – a proposal that was accepted.

“We are very pleased our presentation was warmly received – and at the right time, as we are completing one year of presence in the Cypriot market,” noted VP Kechagia. “We believe holding such an event in Cyprus will contribute positively to the already-very-good cooperation Clip News maintains with its subscribers there.”

About Clip News

Clip News S.A. has been active in media analysis and monitoring since 1992, providing fully-customised, value-added services to meet every subscriber’s needs.

In 2002, Clip News was the first Greek company to become a member of FIBEP, offering monitoring services from all over the world. Clip News uses Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies, covering all three approaches to timely publicity: proactive, reactive and predictive.

