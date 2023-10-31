ISOP hosts Academic Excellence Awards 2023

The annual Academic Excellence Awards ceremony, one of the most esteemed events to be held by The International School of Paphos (ISOP), took place at the Markideio Theatre on October 6, 2023.

A significant number of guests, including Chairman Theodoros Aristodimou, members of the Board of Directors and shareholders, MP Charalambos Pazaros, American University of Beirut Mediterraneo Rector Wasim El Hadjji, the President, Parents Teachers Association (PTA) President Anna Abramova and PTA members, as well as parents, students and school staff members, paid tribute to the outstanding achievements of our students.

“This is the 19th time we have come together to recognise and honour our students’ remarkable achievements,” remarked Deputy Head of Secondary School Eleni Nicolaou-Venizelou, as Mistress of Ceremonies. “In the face of unprecedented global changes, our students have, not only, maintained their academic excellence, but have surpassed expectations,” she continued.

“Their results in internal and external examinations stand as a testament to their dedication and hard work. None of this would have been possible without the tireless dedication of our exceptional educators and, without a doubt, the families who stood by their children, providing the foundation of love and support that has allowed them to overcome difficulties and barriers.”

During the event, special prizes were awarded to 30 students, who succeeded in the following:

The International Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

34th Pancyprian School Theatre Games in the category ‘Contemporary Theatre for Lyceums in the Paphos Area’ – first place

Regional Mathematics Competition – first place

PASCH, or Schools: Partners for the Future – two scholarships

Gymnasium Regional Track and Field Athletics Competition (second place in 80m sprint, first place in 1000m, first place in long jump)

Lyceum Regional Track and Field Athletics Competition (thir d place in the 100m, third place in the 200m, third place in the 3000m, second place in shot put, first place in shot put, first place in 3000m)

Pancyprian Swimming Schools Competition – gold medal in the 100m butterfly

Sportsmanship Awards

ISOP Citizenship Award

ISOP Shield

Next to congratulate the students was Head of School Kyriacos Kashouli, who shared his pride regarding the students’ outstanding accomplishments and hard work. Also acknowledging teachers’ guidance and support, as well parents’ invaluable role, he noted: “our school’s mission is centred around fostering a well-rounded education, through collaboration with families and the broader community”.

He went on to add that: “our goal is to nurture pupils into critical, independent thinkers who embrace lifelong learning and make significant contributions as global citizens”.

“While academic excellence is at the heart of our mission, we also strive for holistic success,” he continued. “Our school places equal importance on the overall well-being of our students. Through a carefully crafted pastoral programme, we aim to metaphorically nourish not just their minds, but also their hearts and spirits.

“We believe that true success encompasses emotional intelligence, resilience, and a sense of belonging, and we are committed to supporting our students in all these aspects.”

The programme continued with 122 academic awards presented to students, namely:

30 students received Certificates for Examination Success, ahead of time

59 students received Academic Excellence Awards

29 students received ISOP Scholarships

4 students received the Papacleovoulou Law Firm Scholarship Award for Greek Studies

Finally, Deputy Head of School Nicolas Artemi, closed the official part of the ceremony by addressing the students.

“Remember that tonight is a celebration not only of your academic accomplishments, but the incredible journey of growth, resilience, and determination that has brought you to this moment,” he said.

“We wish you continued success and have no doubt that you can fulfil your dreams. To those students whose fire has been sparked by tonight’s accomplishments, know that we are here as teachers to support you to reach those heights which you strive to achieve.”

Deputy Head of School Artemi concluded by honouring, recognising and highlighting ISOP’s values.

“Team- work, discipline, commitment to a goal, empathy, respect: all of these are the core of the operation of our organisation, and the main reason for our school’s continuous thriving progress,” he said.

As in every prior year, the programme also featured artistic touches, music and dance, presented by talented students of our school, under the guidance of their inspirational teachers.

A reception followed, offering guests delicious treats, kindly prepared by the school’s Cafeteria staff, and the generous support of Kolios Winery.

This was a wonderful opportunity for everyone to meet and rejoice in our students’ successes.

Congratulations to all ISOP students!