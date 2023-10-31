October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Protest held in Nicosia in support of Palestine

By Nikolaos Prakas01
photo by christos theodorides
Photo by Christos Theodorides

A protest was held in Nicosia on Tuesday in support of Palestine, calling the government complicit for only denouncing Hamas attack, while the crisis continues.

“Beyond grief for the dead, we are full of shame for the government of the Republic of Cyprus, which is complicit in the apartheid regime of Israel and the ongoing genocide that is being committed against the Palestinian people. Let us show that they do not represent us. Not in our name,” the Cyprus Peace Council posted on social media, as one of the organisers.

People gathered at the protest holding placards reading “Be on the right side of history” and “All children are light”.

The protesters said that Cyprus is complicit and that the public is watching a genocide unfold, while civilians are being targeted in non-militarised zones, such as schools and hospitals.

“We stand against the continuous collective punishment Israel is enforcing,” the protest organisers said.

They also called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the liberation of all hostages, and all unlawfully detained people, especially children.

Protesters also held a vigil for all those already victims of the violence between Israel and Palestine.

Meanwhile, the police, which was out in force, said that the protest was conducted peacefully, and there were no traffic problems.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

‘Long-term conflict in the region could hit Cyprus energy’

Nikolaos Prakas

Israel positive about proposal for humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to Gaza (update 2)

Iole Damaskinos

Weeks of German language

Eleni Philippou

Over 40 per cent of registered employees in north are foreign

Tom Cleaver

Demolition of condemned Latsia apartment blocks set to begin

Tom Cleaver

Company fined €6,000 over fatal labour accident

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign