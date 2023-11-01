November 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Music nights coming up this week

By Eleni Philippou05
new division music

To start off the busy autumn agenda is a series of live music nights at several local bars. On Thursday night, musicians and fans will gather at Sarah’s Jazz Club for an exciting jamming session.

The event invites both established and emerging musicians to connect, listen to the saxophone tunes of jazz musician Charis Ioannou, Christos Yerolatsitis on piano, Marios Menelaou on double bass and Marios Spyrou on drums as they present a live improvisation session. The fun will begin at 9pm and it has a €10 entrance ticket. For musicians who will join the jam session, entrance is free!

Also happening on Thursday in Nicosia is a live at New Division featuring Nama Dama and Mental Soup. Nama Dama is a performance artist based in Nicosia whose pieces consist of poems and short narrations, accompanied by live looping, woodwinds, keys and live percussion. Mental Soup is a garage-psychedelic rock band from Cyprus known for its high-energy, explosive performances and crazy on-stage antics. The band consists of Ed Sezener on vocals and guitar, Arman Tatlicioglu on bass guitar and Bulut Akbilek on drums.

Finally, on Saturday evening, a new ensemble titled Trio in Cahoots will perform at Mikri Arktos in old Nicosia. The trio will take the floor at 8pm to present a diverse repertoire that will feature jazz standards and pop-country music. Saturday’s performance will follow the trio’s Paphos concert on the night before at Technopolis 20 where they will perform for the first time.

 

All Star Jam Session

Music jam session, led by jazz musician Charis Ioannou. November 2. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711

Nama Dama and Mental Soup

Live music performance. November 2. New Division, Nicosia. 9.30pm

Trio in Cahoots

Newly-formed trio plays love. November 4. Mikri Arktos, Nicosia. 8pm. €10. Tel: 22-252259

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Transport minister doubles down on €300 fine for running red light

Tom Cleaver

Understated elegance of the world on a plate

Jonathan Shkurko

Foreclosures freeze extended to the end of the year

Andria Kades

Restaurant review: Klimataria Tavern, Mandria, Paphos

Sarah Coyne

Police in Paphos search for burglary suspects

Antigoni Pitta

North rows back on electricity bill price hikes

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign