payabl. to be Youth Tech Fest Cyprus’ official PayTech Partner

Leading paytech payabl., is proud to announce its role as Official PayTech Partner for the eagerly-anticipated Youth Tech Fest Cyprus, taking place on November 18, 2023.
Under the Education Ministry’s patronage, in collaboration with University of Nicosia (UNIC), the festival is a vibrant celebration of the youthful dimension in technology, science, arts, environment and entrepreneurship. A beacon for innovation and inclusivity, the Youth Tech Fest Cyprus salutes not only the burgeoning talent of young people aged 6-18, from all educational institutions and backgrounds, but also recognises educators’ steadfast efforts to equip the next generation for a tech-savvy future.
“Our partnership with the Youth Tech Fest is a testament to our commitment to youth education,” noted Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO of payabl. “At payabl., we believe in fostering a tech ecosystem that is diverse and inclusive. By supporting this initiative, we aim to ensure every child has equal access to quality education and the latest in tech.”
For his part, Youth Tech Fest Founder Sean Alimov said: “we are delighted to welcome payabl. as the PayTech Partner of the Youth Tech Fest”.
“Creating an engaging ecosystem between businesses and academia is our goal, as it offers a myriad of benefits for our young generation, schools, industry and economy overall. Children will get inspired and motivated to gain skills and knowledge to succeed in life and work,” he continued.
“Schools will enhance and complement the exiting curriculum, and build capabilities of its leaders and teachers, to bring the real-world scenarios into the classroom.”
Ensuring universal access and promoting diversity, the Youth Tech Fest offers free participation, enabling all attendees to delve into state-of-the-art educational tools, and gain invaluable insights from global thought leaders.
As the PayTech Partner, payabl.’s engagement with the Youth Tech Fest is multifaceted. The company’s Chief Technology Officer Thekla Paschali will be joining an influential panel discussion centring on STEM, Diversity and Inclusion. Further enriching attendees’ experience, payabl. in collaboration with KidIT – a renowned organisation teaching kids about tech, programming and robotics through interactive gaming – will host hands-on workshops for children.
This collaboration is a part of payabl.’s robust ESG initiatives, underscoring the firm’s unwavering dedication to youth education and empowerment.