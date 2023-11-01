November 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, rainy spells

By Staff Reporter03
mountain rains
File photo

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated rains or storms expected, mainly in the mountains and the east. Temperatures will rise to 31C inland, 30C on the coast, and 21C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop to 17C inland, 18C on the coast and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Thursday will start off partly cloudy with increased clouds expected to bring rain, mainly in the mountains and the interior. Temperatures will drop slightly while still remaining well above the average for the season.

No significant change in temperature is expected on Friday and Saturday, which will see intermittent cloud cover and a chance of rains.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Further 66 traffic cameras due to come online

Iole Damaskinos

Hearings to begin in November for Thanasis Nicolaou case

Nikolaos Prakas

Trade unions agree on low-paid civil servant raises

Nikolaos Prakas

Man shot in second-floor flat in Nicosia attempted murder

Nikolaos Prakas

Protest held in Nicosia in support of Palestine

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Long-term conflict in the region could hit Cyprus energy’

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign