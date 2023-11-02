November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
ShowbizTech & ScienceWorld
By Reuters News Service00
file photo: paul mccartney and ringo starr perform during the taping of "the night that changed america: a grammy salute to the beatles" in los angeles

The last Beatles song featuring the voice of late member John Lennon and developed using artificial intelligence was released on Thursday alongside the band’s first track, record label Universal Music said.

Called “Now and Then”, the song – billed as the last Beatles song – was released in a double A-side single which pairs the track with the band’s 1962 debut UK single “Love Me Do”, Universal Music Group UMG.AS said in a statement.

The Beatles’ YouTube channel premiered late on Wednesday the short film “Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song” ahead of the release of the track.

Directed by Oliver Murray, the 12-minute clip features exclusive footage and commentary from members of the band, Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon and filmmaker Peter Jackson, who directed the 2021 documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back”.

In the clip, Jackson explains how his team managed to isolate instruments and vocals from recordings using AI, including the original tape of “Now and Then” which Lennon recorded as a home demo in the late 1970s.

The song also features parts recorded by surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as well as the late George Harrison.

“That ultimately led us to develop a technology which allows us to take any soundtrack and split all the different components into separate tracks based on machine learning”, Jackson says in the video.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Bankman-Fried is no ‘villain’ or ‘monster,’ defense tells jury

Reuters News Service

Kremlin: Ukraine’s Zaluzhnyi is wrong about stalemate; Russia will win

Reuters News Service

Relief for Gaza evacuees, frustration for those blocked at Rafah crossing

Reuters News Service

Hamas seeks to block Israeli army’s advance on Gaza City

Reuters News Service

Storm Ciaran lashes northern Europe with strong winds and rain, one killed in France (Update)

Reuters News Service

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes central Philippines

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign