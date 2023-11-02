November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

First ‘Day of the Dead’ parade in Nicosia (Video)

By Eleni Philippou00
la catrina

On Saturday, October 28, the first Catrinas Parade took place in Cyprus, organised by Tonantzin Mexican Restaurant in Nicosia.

La Catrina is the name given to a skeletal figure with an embroidered hat with flowers in Mexican culture, a symbol of The Day of the Dead. During the Catrinas Parades in Mexico and the world, people dress up as her to mark the day.

 

