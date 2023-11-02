November 2, 2023

Today’s weather: Partial clouds and dust

Thursday will see increased clouds and dust episodes at intervals, with rain expected and a chance of an isolated storm, mainly in the mountains and the north. Temperatures will rise to 29C inland, 28C on the coasts and 19C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and the sea will be somewhat rough. 

Overnight will be mostly clear with some local cloud cover and a chance of isolated showers. Temperatures will drop to 15C inland, 17C on the coasts and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly weak, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will remain somewhat rough. 

Friday will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon rains expected in the mountains and the eastern half of the island. The weekend is expected to continue partly cloudy.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly and remain above average for the season.

