So much is happening on the first weekend of November. It is the unofficial start of the market season and several are taking place in Nicosia this Saturday and Sunday, a one-day festival is promises to be hot and spicy while cultural events introduce a type of poetry that focuses on blacking out words. Here’s what’s on this weekend!
A Blackout Poetry Night will be held at Entos twn Texnwn in Nicosia on Friday night as the Yasemin collective collaborates with Angelos Sofocleous to present an evening full of black-out poems. This kind of poetry uses a method in which the artist erases words from an existing text to generate a piece of poetry. The performance this Friday follows the completion of a workshop series on the theme of mental health. The event will begin at 8pm with a visual and spoken-word presentation of the final pieces of work participants created in the workshop. Then, an Open Mic will follow where the audience can recite poems of their own that relate to the theme.
On Saturday, the sizzling annual Sia Chilli Fest will return to the outskirts of Nicosia. From 10.30am to 4.30pm, expect all things hot and spicy – fresh chilies, tantalising hot sauces, and fiery chili powders, all complemented by BBQ delicacies and beers and cocktails. If you are up for a challenge and can take the heat, join the Chili Contest where participants will test their tolerance to heat and spice.
If you are out and about in the capital this weekend, plenty of arts & crafts will be on, prepping the ground for the Christmas season. on Saturday, the Sustainability Arts & Crafts bazaar will happen at the Home for Cooperation from 10am to 6pm featuring local vendors and several free workshops for children and adults with a sustainability theme. An Art Bazaar will also be on at Studio Taps Bar in Nicosia from 5pm onwards with lots of local brands and a DJ to set the mood.
All weekend-long, the Christmas Autumn Kivides Market will take place in Pano Kivides with over 70 artists’ stalls. The event will also include children’s activities, hot food and drinks. Twisted the Bar will host its first-ever art bazaar on Sunday from 2pm onwards featuring seven brands while the Misfit.Sundays art and flea market will be rocking up from 4pm to 10pm showcasing creative nick-nacks and serving beers and bites. What a weekend!