November 3, 2023

Celebrating dance and cinema

By Eleni Philippou
cy dance film fest

A one-day event that celebrates dance and cinema will be staged on Sunday. Cult Experiences will host the inaugural Cyprus Dance Film Festival at Rialto Theatre, and audiences are invited to immerse themselves in a captivating cinematic journey, featuring a diverse selection of local and international dance films.

The festival will showcase the artistry of movement and emotion brought to life on the big screen, ranging from contemporary to traditional dance forms. Screenings will begin at 2pm, split across three sessions. The pinnacle of this event is the highly anticipated Awards Ceremony, where live dance shows will be performed, and exceptional filmmakers will be recognised and celebrated for their outstanding contributions.

Before that, organisers will roll out a red carpet at Heroes’ Square between 6pm and 9pm to honour all the talented artists in attendance. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take a look at the dance photography exhibition which will be on.

 

Cyprus Dance Film Festival

Festival with screenings, awards, an exhibition and live dance shows. Organised by Cult Experiences. November 5. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 2pm-11pm. €15 day pass or €8 for one screening session. www.rialto.com.cy

