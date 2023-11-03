November 3, 2023

Solidarity with Palestine demo on Sunday

By Gina Agapiou
The event will be held on Sunday afternoon on Ledra Street

The Cyprus Peace Council (CPC) has called on people to take part in an even on Sunday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Using the slogans ‘Stop The Genocide’ and ‘Free Palestine’ the CPC stressed that the Israeli occupation, the colonisation of Palestine and the blockade of Gaza must end.

“We demand an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people. We demand that checkpoints be opened to allow international humanitarian aid into Gaza,” CPC said.

The council also highlighted their support for Palestinians’ demand for the establishment of an independent sovereign Palestinian state as provided for in the Resolutions of the UN.

The event is taking place at 4pm at the opening of Ledra street.

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7, a series of anti-war protests have been held in Cyprus.

The Cyprus Peace Council was one of the organisers of a protest held Tuesday in Nicosia in support of Palestine under the slogans ‘Be on The Right Side of History’, and ‘Not in Our Name’.

Protesters also held a vigil for all those already victims of the violence between Israel and Palestine.

