November 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Canada Goose cuts sales forecast, appoints new CFO

By Reuters News Service03
canada goose

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), cut its annual sales forecast last week, in a sign that a sharp rebound in China was starting to falter and sales in the US stayed under pressure.

While China demand bounced back in the prior two quarters, hopes for a sustained recovery in the market is uncertain.

The company, whose US-listed shares fell 8 per cent in premarket trading, also appointed current Deputy Finance Chief Neil Bowden as CFO. Bowden would succeed Jonathan Sinclair, who has been named president, APAC, effective April 1, 2024.

The Toronto, Ontario-based company expects fiscal 2024 revenue to be between C$1.20 billion ($864.30 million) and C$1.40 billion, compared with its previous forecast of C$1.40 billion to C$1.50 billion.

($1 = 1.3884 Canadian dollars)

