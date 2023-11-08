The soul of sarcasm

At the end of last month, news of Matthew Perry’s death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media sites as the world bid farewell to the sarcastic soul of the 90s sitcom Friends.

Perry’s character was the king of saltiness, and his fans adored him for it. His sarcasm was his go-to defence, particularly when he found himself in awkward situations. It was sometimes at his own expense, but it was more often directed at the shortcomings of his best friends.

His portrayal of Chandler Bing, ‘the one’ who held an office job with a mysterious title and struggled with commitment issues, became an integral part of the show’s ensemble, earning him global acclaim and recognition.

Like so many Friends fans, when news of the actor’s death broke, I found myself scrolling through memories of my favourite Chandler moments. Witty one-liners, hilarious jokes – especially when it came to relationship issues – combined with sensitivity made Chandler Bing highly relatable even today.

But what is it about sarcasm that appeals to most of us? According to research, sarcasm is a sign of intellect, which fosters creativity for those on both ends of sarcastic changes. When used with care and moderation, it can be an effective way to spark creativity, particularly in the workplace.

According to Francesca Gino, an award-winning behavioural scientist and Professor at Harvard Business School, sarcasm enhances creativity because the brain must think creatively to understand or convey a sarcastic comment, which may lead to clearer and more creative thinking. “To either create or understand sarcasm, tone must overcome the contradiction between the literal and actual meanings of the sarcastic expressions,” she stated in an article. “This is a process that activates, and is facilitated by abstraction, which in turn promotes creative thinking.”

However, sarcasm, according to Gino, might be viewed negatively, resulting in relationships cost. “It’s all about trust. Our research shows that, given the same content and tone, sarcasm directed at or received from someone we trust is less conflict provoking than when it is received from someone we distrust,” she explained.

“Given the risks and benefits of sarcasm, your best bet is to keep salty remarks limited to conversations with those you know well, lest you offend others – even as you potentially help them think more creatively,” she added.

In the case of Perry’s Friends character, sarcasm utilised in a comical manner softened hard words since he used humour as a shield to conceal the truth behind his remarks.

Furthermore, significant life lessons may be found in his narratives and some of his most famous scenes. Beyond the sarcasm and wit, his iconic character taught us to filter our conversations, embrace our awkwardness, pay attention to our surroundings, communicate effectively and be true to ourselves.

Which is why, in 2022, Perry published his raw and compelling memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he spoke about his famous past relationships, his time on the popular sitcom and his widely publicised addiction to alcohol and painkillers, which resulted in him visiting rehab 15 times over his lifetime, and having a number of near-death experiences.

Last year, while promoting his autobiography on a podcast, Perry stated that he wanted to be remembered as someone who lived well, loved well and was a helper. “My main goal is to help people,” he said.

Perry’s unexpected passing is truly heartbreaking. Given last year’s honest autobiography, the 2021 Friends Reunion, where he pointed out how much of an impact his co-stars had on his life and thanked them for the memories over the ten-season run of the show, along with growing opportunities for him outside of sitcoms – a comeback seemed imminent. But, I suppose, all that remains is a remarkable account that is both intimate and eye-opening, much like the reaction he encountered when delivering his snarky one-liners, which will resonate with all of us for many years to come.