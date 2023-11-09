November 9, 2023

Members of public awarded for helping police

By Andria Kades042
Justice Minister Anna Procopiou

The Cyprus’ police force is undergoing changes so it stands by the public, rather than against them, as efforts are underway to help the public trust officers more, Justice Minister Anna Procopiou highlighted on Thursday.

In a speech awarding the public who have helped police, she added that with Covid-19 restrictions now in the past, community police can gradually return.

During the event at the Latsia municipal theatre, she awarded people who voluntarily assisted police, sometimes at risk to their own life. Procopiou said some individuals had helped officers arrest criminals, offered humanitarian help or voluntarily assisted them in information campaigns.

She stressed that over the past few years, the police are investing in a modern policing model which centres around cooperating with the public.

The fact that the number of individuals awarded has increased in the past few years, is indicative that the collaboration has been cemented, Procopiou said.

“With more illegal migration, the recent handling of covid measures and new forms of crime, as well as the unfortunate geopolitical developments in the region” they all require more security measures and resources.

To this end, police need the public’s help, she sought to stress.

At the same time, neighbourhood watch is something to be expanded, to keep members of the public engaged in their security, as well as fire prevention.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

