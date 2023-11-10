November 10, 2023

Genikes Insurance: adding value to entrepreneurship

Louis Pochanis at KEBE Business Awards 2023

Speaking at the 10th KEBE Business Leader Awards,general insurance high rez Genikes Insurance Executive Director Louis Pochanis described business as the backbone of the Cypriot economy.

Genikes Insurance were presenters of the ceremony for yet another year, which saw awards bestowed on 10 local business leaders.

At the event, Executive Director Pochanis noted that without entrepreneurship there can be no development, and without development no growth is possible, attributing success, therefore, to business leaders, including the awardees.

“With 19 per cent growth over the last three years, the highest profitability in our industry, and very high customer satisfaction rates, we could not but be here again this year, proudly presenting the KEBE Business Leader Awards,” he added.

He also noted that, for over 70 years, Genikes Insurance has remained a resilient organisation, sustaining growth amid unprecedented challenges, while always standing by its customers and wider society.

