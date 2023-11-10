November 10, 2023

Wildflowers in the city

By Eleni Philippou039
The series of events of the Cultural Foundation of the Bank of Cyprus titled Moments of ’23 opens this year with the participatory performance Wildflowers in the City, on Saturday at 11am. The performance will be held at the Archaeological Museum of Georgios and Nefelis Tziapras Pieridis and is inspired by the collection of watercolours by Electra Megaw of the foundation.

The performance invites participants to explore the endemic plants of Cyprus through music, poetry and storytelling and attempts to connect culture and nature, which throughout time has been an inspiration for human creation. Together with the performers, the public is invited to explore the flora and fauna of Cyprus and review local environmental issues characteristic of today’s era.

Through visual installations of flowers, creating the feeling of a garden, the public using a map of the space will be able to browse and participate in various actions, which will take place in the museum area. The event will blend a variety of art forms – musical performance, storytelling with shadow puppetry, projection mapping and a relaxation area, creating the (flower) wall and flower poems. A morning of immersive art with Cyprus’ flora and fauna at its core. And all of that with free entry.

 

Wildflowers in the City

Interactive performance. November 11. Cultural Foundation of the Bank of Cyprus, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-128175

