November 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Butterfly Beauty Stores chain opens new outlet in Dali

By Press Release01
Butterfly Beauty Stores chain opens new outlet in Dali

At a launch event attended by the media on November 9, 2023, the Butterfly Beauty Stores chain opened its fifth outlet, this time in Dali.

Attendees explored the store’s wide range of products, ranging from branded perfumes and cosmetics, to face and body care products, including: Shiseido, Nuxe, Lancaster, Yves Rocher, Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Max Factor and Rimmel, and many more.

As part of C.A.PAPAELLINAS Group, the Butterfly Beauty Stores chain represent a new era in affordable luxury cosmetics, providing a fresh solution to all beauty needs. The product range is constantly enriched, while every visit reveals countless offers and special prices on favourite purchases.

Butterfly Beauty Store Dali:

  • Block A, 33 Makarios III Avenue, Store No. 9, Dali 2571
  • (opposite Pera and Nissou secondary school)

Additional Butterfly Beauty Stores outlets are located in Latsia, Mesa Geitonia, Polemidia and Kiti.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

FinTech software solutions provider Finyard launches in Cyprus

Press Release

Genikes Insurance: adding value to entrepreneurship

Press Release

Foody users can ‘Level Up with Mastercard®’ to win rewards

Press Release

CiC, Mercedes-Benz mark 70-year tie with art exhibition

Press Release

PR Revolution 2024: the top game-changers to watch

Press Release

Nicosia Mall’s fifth anniversary promises visitors gifts and prizes

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign