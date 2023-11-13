November 13, 2023

Missing: Police asking for information to help locate Aradippou woman

By Staff Reporter01
missing romanova

Police on Monday are asking for information to help in locating Margarita Romanova, 41 years old, a Cypriot citizen, from Aradippou, who is missing from her place of residence in Nicosia.

Romanova is described as of slim build, medium height with blonde hair.

Anyone who knows anything that can help locate her, is asked to contact the Larnaca Police Department, on the phone number 24-804060, the nearest police station, or the citizen’s line at 1460.

