Lidl Cyprus once again named ‘Brand of the Year’

Lidl Cyprus stood out at this year’s Cyprus Digital Marketing Awards, which reward the most innovative and effective actions and practices in field of Digital Marketing, a highly demanding and ever-changing field.
The company garnered very important distinctions, which included the Cyprus Digital Marketing Awards naming it “Brand of the Year”, proving Lidl Cyprus’ continuous evolution and innovation, adopting new practices and undertaking actions and campaigns that respond to the needs of the online environment.
“This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of all Lidl Cyprus departments with regards digital marketing,” noted Lidl Cyprus General Manager Vasilis Lagoyiannis, after receiving the grand prize.
“In the world of modern business, digital presence and communication is an important factor and tool for our success, as it projects our image, products and corporate identity in various ways,” he continued.
“At Lidl Cyprus, we believe innovation, creativity and dynamism creates this partnership by continuously investing in standard forms and methods of promotion, as well as the utilisation of all media and channels.”
In addition to the honorary distinction of “Brand of the Year”, the company also earned the following awards:
- 2 Gold awards for the “Lidl Eco Hacks” campaign in the “Best on YouTube” and “Best Use of Video” categories.
- Gold award for “LinkedIn #teamLidl” in the “Best on LinkedIn” category.
- Silver award for the “Lidl Stickeez Filter” campaign in the “Best Use of Stories” category.
- Silver award for the “Lidl Eco Hacks” campaign in the “Best Social Media Strategy for CSR” category.
- Silver award for the “Lidl Influencer Marketing 2021 – 2022” in the “Most Innovative Use of Content Creators & Influencers” category.
- Bronze award for the “Lidl – Fish & Meat Campaign” in “Best Social Media Strategy for Brand Awareness” category.
- Bronze award for the “Our World in Lidl Cyprus” campaign in the “Best Lead Generation Campaign” category.
- Bronze award for the “Lidl Life” campaign in the “Best on YouTube” category.
Besides honours, for Lidl Cyprus these awards also represent a great responsibility toward the consumer public, spurring continuous innovation and pioneering in every possible way and in every field, by adopting practices and undertaking actions that distinguish the company, so as to offer its customers the best products and services, even through digital marketing.
