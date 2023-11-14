November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Yellow weather warning for local heavy rains

By Staff Reporter00
storm
File photo

A yellow weather warning is in place for Tuesday for heavy rains and winds from 2am until 6pm. The intensity of the rain is expected to vary between 35 and 55 millimeters per hour.

In the morning local showers and isolated thunderstorms with a chance of hail are expected in the west and north, later spreading to the mountains and the east. Episodic dust will also be observed. Temperatures will rise to 25C in the interior, on the west and north coasts, 26C on the remaining coasts and 16C in the higher mountains. Winds will be variable and light, 3 Beaufort, at times up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight isolated rains and possible storms will continue, mainly in the east and north. Temperatures will drop to 15C in the interior, 18C on the south and east coasts, 17C on the remaining coasts and 10C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly light, 3 Beaufort, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain rough.

On Wednesday, locally increased clouds and rains are expected in the eastern half of the island and in the mountains.

On Thursday the weather will initially be mostly clear, with afternoon rain mainly in the highlands and the west, while Friday is predicted to be mostly clear with some brief showers.

Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably over the next three days remaining above average for the season.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

91% connect to internet via WiFi

Jonathan Shkurko

Subsidiary to be setup to attract investors for EuroAsia

Andria Kades

Foreign minister details humanitarian corridor at Foreign Affairs Council

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Biggest mosque in Cyprus to open in the north

Andria Kades

President’s call with Guterres postponed to Tuesday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Three children hit by cars in Paphos transferred to Makario hospital (Update)

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign