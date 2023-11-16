Cyprus Business Now

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) this week announced the implementation of a new Regulatory Decision and an updated Securities Accounts System (SAS), applicable as of November 13, 2023.

According to the announcement, these initiatives aim to enhance the functionality of the CSE by introducing various new services and procedures.

The changes introduce a range of new and upgraded services and processes including the use of international open communication procedures, offering participants of the Central Depository and Central Securities Registry (CSD) the option to receive information about corporate activities and other securities related to their clients registered in the CSD through SWIFT ISO 15022 messages.

In addition, the updated system distinguishes between collective (omnibus) accounts and individual accounts. New types of individual accounts include those catering to individual client segregation such as Client Securities Account for Participant Client, Mutual Fund Shares or Accounts, Custody Shares or Accounts, and Participant’s Own Shares or Accounts.

Moreover, the updated SAS provides new functionalities for participants, including the ability to allocate weights on their client’s securities and the consolidation of shares. Additionally, new Over the Counter transaction causes are introduced, facilitating various transfers among different accounts.

What is more, the CSE said that besides serving as an Issuer CSD, the CSE now supports new services as an Investor CSD. The SAS’s Investor CSD functionality supports settlement, registration, and management of securities for values listed in other exchanges and foreign securities. A connection with the Swiss SIX SIS Depository is set to commence by the end of 2023.

The announcement also noted that for all Corporate Activities concerning monetary distributions (e.g., dividends, interest, capital returns), the CSE will deposit funds into the participant’s bank account. Subsequently, participants will distribute the amounts to their investor clients. This aligns with European Depository practices and AMI-SeCo standards, mandating monetary distributions via the Depository to participants acting on behalf of their investor clients.

The announcement concluded by saying that the CSE collaborated with the Athens Stock Exchange Group (ATHEX) for the implementation of the new SAS version, developed by ATHEX, utilised by both organisations as part of their Shared Platform.

Cyprus’ National Betting Authority this week announced that the combined gross revenues from Class A (in-shop betting) and Class B (online betting) operators witnessed a substantial surge of 26 per cent or €52.82 million in the second quarter of 2023, reaching €256.54 million, compared to €203.72 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Compared to Q2 2021 (€190.56 million), the betting gross revenues saw a notable increase of 35 per cent, while the total players’ winnings from Class A and B amounted to €227.73 million, marking a 28 per cent surge compared to the same period in 2022.

In a statement, the National Betting Authority affirmed that the betting sector continued its upward trajectory, confirming its potential for further expansion during this quarter.

In terms of revenue distribution among classes, Class A operators accounted for €72 million, while Class B operators accumulated €184.53 million in Q2 2023.

The gross revenues of Class A operators showed a 20 per cent increase compared to Q2 2022 and a substantial 55 per cent surge in contrast to Q2 2021.

Similarly, Class B gross revenues in Q2 2023 registered a 28 per cent increase compared to the corresponding quarter in 2022 and the same percentage increase in comparison to Q2 2021.

Players’ winnings from Class A and B continued their upward trend, reaching €227.73 million, marking a 28 per cent increase over 2022 and a significant 37 per cent rise compared to Q2 2021.

Moreover, the majority of the winnings, specifically €168.82 million, were attributed to Class B players during this quarter.

In terms of betting revenues, Class A and B combined saw a rise to €28.81 million, marking an 11 per cent increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year (€25.95 million).

Specifically, Class A revenues amounted to €13.1 million without a change from Q2 2022, whereas Class B revenues reached €15.7 million, a 23 per cent increase compared to Q2 2022.

The total number of Class A entities decreased by 1 per cent compared to Q2 2022, amounting to 494 across Cyprus. Nicosia led with 169 entities, followed by Limassol (141), Larnaca (90), Paphos (55), and Famagusta (39).

Regarding license cancellations or withdrawals, the National Betting Authority reported a significant 25 per cent decrease compared to Q2 2022.

However, the number of employees within licensed entities increased by 1 per cent to 1,428 during this period.

Additionally, the Authority noted a 2 per cent increase in the number of blocked illegal websites in comparison to Q1 2023.

The list now encompasses a total of 18,238 unauthorised betting service websites.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, November 15 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 126.73 points at 13:14 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.19 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 76.88 points, representing a drop of 0.19 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €41,119.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and alternative indexes fell by 0.18 per cent and 0.13 per cent respectively while the hotel and investment firm indexes presented no change.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-0.68 per cent), Hellenic Bank (no change), and Salamis Tours (-1.14 per cent).