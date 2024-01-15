Cyprus Mail

January 15, 2024

Order of play on the main courts on the third day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

* Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)

* Night session: From 7 p.m. (0800 GMT)

ROD LAVER ARENA

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

8-Holger Rune (Denmark) v Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan)

Night session

3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Richard Gasquet (France) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) v 11-Casper Ruud (Norway)

Camila Giorgi (Italy) v 18-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

Night session

6-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Dominik Koepfer (Germany)

Rebecca Marino (Canada) v 5-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Olivia Gadecki (Australia)

13-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Marton Fucsovics (Hungary)

Sebastian Ofner (Austria) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)

Petra Martic (Croatia) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

