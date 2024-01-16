January 16, 2024

First IOSA approval marks historic milestone for TUS Airways

TUS Airways is proud to announce a momentous achievement in its journey towards excellence in aviation safety. Following a rigorous evaluation process, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has granted TUS Airways its first-ever IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) approval this month.

The IOSA certification is a globally recognised benchmark for operational safety standards within the aviation industry. TUS Airways has successfully demonstrated its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of safety, security, and operational efficiency throughout its operations.

This milestone marks a significant accomplishment for TUS Airways and underscores the airline’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of its passengers, crew and aircraft. The thorough IOSA assessment encompassed various aspects of the airline’s operations, including flight operations, maintenance, ground handling, and safety & compliance management systems.

“We are delighted to receive our first IOSA approval, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said TUS Airways CEO Ahmed Aly. “This achievement reflects our commitment to meeting and exceeding the industry’s most stringent safety standards.”

TUS Airways expresses gratitude to its excellent team, partners and stakeholders, whose collaboration and commitment played a pivotal role in this accomplishment. The IOSA approval positions TUS Airways as a trusted and reliable airline, emphasising its continuous efforts to provide a secure and exceptional travel experience.

