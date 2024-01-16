January 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Uncomfortable Poses explores the unconscious

By Eleni Philippou00
3. the pink hands, oil on canvas, 36x43cm, 2023

Limassol gallery, 125 Space hosts an exhibition showcasing the solo work of Polish artist Michael Slusakowicz. Titled Uncomfortable Poses, the exhibition will present the artist’s paintings until February.

Slusakowicz’s art depicts constructed scenes typically inspired by and sourced from real-life settings. Their presentation, however, rearranged and reimagined, transform them into borderline dreamscapes. The artist’s paintings combine dramatic and moody colour palettes with a realist approach. This, along with the use of uneasy figures, distorted colours and landscape elements, creates feelings of uncertainty and anxiety.

His images draw attention to mental well-being while the figures he draws appear to be trapped between two worlds – the conscious and the unconscious. This body of work currently on show further explores this interest in colour and mood.

Living and working in London, Slusakowicz has exhibited his work internationally and has participated in numerous art fairs around the world, always guided by his creative callings. “Slusakowicz believes in the purity of creativity ‘in the moment’ and thus follows it without questioning,” say exhibition organisers.

“Random images come to his mind during the process of creation that he describes as a ‘channelling’. By working in this way, he can freely tap into his subconscious, a world that is both familiar and detached from his reality.”

 

Uncomfortable Poses

Solo exhibition by Michael Slusakowicz. Until February 10. 125 Space, Limassol. Monday-Saturday: 10am – 1pm and 3pm – 7.30pm. Sunday: 11am – 6pm. Tel: 25-733994

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Book Review: How I Won a Nobel Prize by Julius Taranto

CM Guest Columnist

One woman Andrew Lloyd Webber musical in Paphos

Eleni Philippou

‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear’ prevail at nostalgic Emmy Awards

Reuters News Service

Winter Swimmers Fest coming to Napa

Eleni Philippou

People you never knew you should care about

Constantinos Psillides

Upcoming concert celebrates music through the decades

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign